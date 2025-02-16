iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $142,774,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $100,618,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

