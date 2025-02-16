iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $299.52 and last traded at $299.31, with a volume of 15736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.95.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.