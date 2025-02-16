iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 9.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $51,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $175.71 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
