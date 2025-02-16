iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 429,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,849 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

