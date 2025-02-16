J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 145,449 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 766,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,449 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,598,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 62,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP opened at $9.38 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

