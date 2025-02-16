J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 4,700 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

GLD opened at $266.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $184.84 and a one year high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

