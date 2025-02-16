J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after buying an additional 125,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

