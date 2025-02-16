J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.