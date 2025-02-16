J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJT opened at $139.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

