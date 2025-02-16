J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,530 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

