J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

