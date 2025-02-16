James Investment Research Inc. Buys 1,536 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

