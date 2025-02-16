James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.