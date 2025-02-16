James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $741.10 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $596.48 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $740.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.83%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.