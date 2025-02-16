James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $1,305,342.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,509.44. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

