James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.