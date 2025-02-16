James Investment Research Inc. Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 212.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after acquiring an additional 289,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $106.62 and a one year high of $171.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

