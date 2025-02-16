James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

