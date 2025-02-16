James Investment Research Inc. Sells 229 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ASML by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in ASML by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $751.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

