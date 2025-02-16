James Investment Research Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 218,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.