JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 10,250 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,569,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

