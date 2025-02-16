JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 13,266 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XVV. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS XVV opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

