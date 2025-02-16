JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 7,464 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XJH opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

