JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.25. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $114.01.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

