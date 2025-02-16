JNBA Financial Advisors Has $101,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

