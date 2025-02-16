JNBA Financial Advisors Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 44,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

