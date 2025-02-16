JNBA Financial Advisors Has $5.62 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

