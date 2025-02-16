JNBA Financial Advisors Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.