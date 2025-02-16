JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,059,000 after buying an additional 313,382 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,196,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,829 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.81 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

