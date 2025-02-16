JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 394 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,745 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 263,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $124.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

