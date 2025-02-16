JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 919,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

