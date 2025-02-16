JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,902,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $639.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.98 and a 200-day moving average of $600.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.