John P. Hill Sells 16,539 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $550,087.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,608.36. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CLFD opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $460.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.28. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $44.83.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 31.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
