John P. Hill Sells 16,539 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $550,087.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,608.36. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $460.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.28. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 31.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

