Joseph Leo Binz Sells 2,587 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,849,944.78. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,674 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total value of $411,485.94.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $313.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.10. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 63,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
