Joseph Leo Binz Sells 2,587 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,849,944.78. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,674 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total value of $411,485.94.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $313.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.10. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 63,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.