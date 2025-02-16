JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,745 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 277,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

