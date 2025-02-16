Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 864.63 ($10.88) and traded as low as GBX 775 ($9.75). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 794 ($9.99), with a volume of 203,480 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Kainos Group Price Performance
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
