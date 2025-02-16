Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 864.63 ($10.88) and traded as low as GBX 775 ($9.75). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 794 ($9.99), with a volume of 203,480 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 789.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 862.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

