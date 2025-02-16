Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in January

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,388.0 days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

KKKUF remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

