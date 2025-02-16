Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in January

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,388.0 days.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
KKKUF remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.
Kakaku.com Company Profile
