Keith Bethel Acquires 5,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.95 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $7.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
