Keith Bethel Acquires 5,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.95 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $7.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

