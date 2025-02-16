Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.