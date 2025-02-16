Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Trading Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KREVF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keppel REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded Keppel REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Keppel REIT
Keppel REIT Price Performance
About Keppel REIT
Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel REIT
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Trading Halts Explained
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.