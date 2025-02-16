Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after purchasing an additional 176,552 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $844.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $794.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.60. The company has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

