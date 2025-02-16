Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 186,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

