Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.77. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 12,092 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKPNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.