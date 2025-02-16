K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

KPLUY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

