Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Purchases 3,455 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

