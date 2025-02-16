L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,920,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.89 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

