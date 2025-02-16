L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Stryker were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,392,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

SYK opened at $385.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.31 and its 200-day moving average is $366.66. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

