L.M. Kohn & Company Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $233.42 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day moving average of $266.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

