L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $929.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $804.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

