L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 1,515 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

